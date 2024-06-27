‘Why’s no one calling out George Clooney?’ Emma Roberts says nepo baby criticism has gender bias

Emma Roberts has had enough of the sexist discourse around nepo babies in Hollywood. The actor appeared on the Table for Two podcast where as per a Vanity Fair report, she shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate around nepo baby accusations on her career and called it gendered. She insisted that men like George Clooney must be called out on the same grounds. (Also read: Inside Out actor offended on being compared to Vin Diesel, brutally skewers him for unprofessional conduct) George Clooney must be questioned on nepotism too, insists Emma Roberts.

What Emma said

During the conversation, Emma talked about the nepo baby debate and said, “There’s two sides of the coin. People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry. But then the other side to that is, you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don’t have good experiences with other people in your family, then you’ll never get a chance.”

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

‘I feel like young girls get it harder’

“Everybody loves the kind of overnight-success story. And so if you’re kind of not the girl from the middle of nowhere that broke into Hollywood, there’s kind of an eye roll of like, ‘Well, your dad was this.’ I always joke, ‘Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon.’ I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. Like, I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors, not that they should be called out.”

In the last few months, there has been an ongoing criticism around actors who have come from established families in the industry, with many actors such Lily-Rose Depp, Zoe Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Maya Hawke and Elizabeth Olsen been named in the conversation for their privileges.

George Clooney is one of the most well-known actors in the world, who is also a director and producer in a number of Hollywood films. He started acting in television in the late 1970s, and is known for his films such as Ocean's 11, Out of Sight, Three Kings, The Perfect Storm, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Descendants.