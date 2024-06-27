Inside Out actor offended on being compared to Vin Diesel, brutally skewers him for unprofessional conduct

Actor Paul Walter Hauser did not hesitate while calling out Vin Diesel during a recent interview ahead of the release of Inside Out 2. It all happened when Paul was speaking to Cinemablend in an interview, during which he pointed out how he would not like to be compared with someone like Vin Diesel who is known for their unprofessional conduct on set. (Also read: Leaked photos from James Gunn's movie set show David Corenswet's Superman getting arrested) Paul Walter Hauser called out Vin Diesel in a recent interview.

What Paul said

During the interview, when Paul was talking about how he likes that the character he voiced in Inside Out 2, Embarrassment, has a proper arc, the host compared that to Vin Diesel's role as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. In response, Paul said immediately, “Please don’t say that! I like to think I’m on time. And approachable. Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it’s a blast.”

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Fan reactions

Fans reacted favourably towards Paul's comments and praised his confidence. “There was no fear there, it was confidence,” said a fan. Another commented, “Hell yeah, just gained mad respect for this actor.” A comment also read, “He does not hesitate at all (laughing face emoticon).”

More details

The speculation around Vin Diesel's unprofessional conduct on set is not the first time to hit the internet. Earlier there were reports of a fallout on the Fast and Furious 8 set. As per reports, Vin was constantly late to set, which caused a clash between Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Vin during the making of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 opened to great reviews and is having a successful run at the box office. The animation film has become the highest-grossing film of the year 2024 with a business of $724 million across the globe.