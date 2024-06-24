Inside Out 2 sets US box office on fire, rakes in millions in second week of release and sets new records

Inside Out 2 has had a successful run at the box office until now and continues to break records. The Pixar film has garnered a massive audience for the second instalment in the Inside Out franchise. It is breaking records for its first instalment and other blockbusters of the past. The animation film has become the highest-grossing film of the year 2024 with a business of $724 million across the globe. Inside Out 2 blows the $100 million mark at the box office in its second week of realease

Inside Out 2 blows the $100 million in its second-week run

The movie smashed the box office in the second release of its release with a decline in booking of 35%. The animated film is working better than its predecessor did in its second week back in year 2015. The only movies to cross their previous release instalments are all billion-dollar club films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, and Black Panther among others. The ticket sales for the film’s sequel garnered $100 million in the second week of the film’s run since the release. In just a week and a half, the movie has set a new record for an animated movie to gross a large amount.

According to AP, the film is expected to easily cross the $1 billion mark within a week which will make it the first movie to do so since the release of Barbie, last year.

Pixar’s latest is fresh air in an otherwise dull season at the box office

The insane box office opening of Kelsey Menn's directorial startled Hollywood which was experiencing a series of low box office openers in the past weeks. The Pixar family-friendly film has also brought excitement to the theatres with its grand opening. The movie increased footfall in theatres with its release and as reported by Comscore, declined the year-to-date deficit from 23.8% to 21% within a couple of weeks. With upcoming movies such as A Quiet Place: Day One, Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine the momentum is expected to maintain at the theatres.