American Hotel bartender makes a big claim about Justin Timberlake's drunk and arrest night

Justin Timberlake's recent brush with the law has been a hot topic, especially concerning the details leading up to his DWI arrest. Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested and arraigned on June 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated in a chic town east of New York City, local prosecutors said. (Photo by SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP)(AFP)

On June 18, the 43-year-old singer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Long Island, New York. The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed the arrest, detailing the events that transpired that night.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Timberlake only ‘had one martini’

The Friends with Benefits star had spent the evening with friends at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel before his arrest. While the cops pulled the singer over, he repeatedly said he just had “one martini.”

Earlier, the Daily Beast reported that the Selfish singer had a $21 James Bond famous Vesper Martini at the American Hotel, which was “all alcohol” with “no mixers.”

Cocktail blogger Moody Mixologist said that Vesper Martini usually contains “4 ounces of liquor.”

ALSO READ| Justin Timberlake says ‘it’s been a tough week’ at Chicago concert following his DWI arrest

“It’s safe to say that the level of alcohol in this martini is equivalent to a double of just about any other cocktail,” he added.

Now, a bartender at the American Hotel told People that Timberlake only “had one martini.” Another hotel employee said, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here."

Timberlake was booked under DWI

The arrest occurred shortly after midnight, with Timberlake driving a 2025 BMW. Timberlake was pulled over after an officer observed him running a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

The report also noted that Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy” when he was stopped, which can be seen in his released mugshot.

Authority said they could smell a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage” from feets away, and “he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady a foot.”

The Social Network star also “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” and refused to take any breathalyzer test.

ALSO READ| Justin Timberlake ‘refused’ to take any breathalyzer test from a cop who ‘was so young’ to recognise the pop star

Despite the arrest, Timberlake has continued with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. During his latest show at Chicago's United Center on June 22, Timberlake addressed his fans: “So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you.”

“You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me,” he added.

“It’s been a tough week.”

The Grammy award winner's next court appearance is scheduled for July 26, where he will face the charges against him.