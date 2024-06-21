Justin Timberlake reportedly boozing on this $21 James Bond drink before the DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake reportedly boozed with James Bond's potent $21 cocktail before his recent arrest on suspicion of drunk driving in the Hamptons. Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested and arraigned on June 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated in a chic town east of New York City, local prosecutors said. The 43-year-old Timberlake, known for such hits as "SexyBack" and "Cry Me a River," was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo by SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP) (AFP)

According to sources cited by the Daily Beast, the 43-year-old singer ordered a Vesper Martini at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The drink was “all alcohol” with “no mixers”. It contained Grey Goose vodka, Tanqueray gin, Lillet Blanc wine aperitif, and a generous twist of lemon rind.

According to cocktail blogger Moody Mixologist, the Vesper Martini is “not for the faint of hearted”, typically containing a hefty “4 ounces of liquor”. The blogger noted that, “It’s safe to say that the level of alcohol in this martini is equivalent to a double of just about any other cocktail.”

“so please keep that in mind when mixing one up.”

Timberlake allegedly told police he had consumed only “one martini” after being pulled over for reportedly running a stop sign. He also declined a breathalyzer and “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests”.

ALSO READ| Justin Timberlake ‘refused’ to take any breathalyzer test from a cop who ‘was so young’ to recognise the pop star

What is Justin Timberlake's ‘one martini’ recipe?

The Vesper Martini gained prominence from its inclusion in Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel ‘Casino Royale,’ where James Bond instructs on its precise preparation: “Three measures of Gordon’s, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it’s ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel.”

Bond names the cocktail after Vesper Lynd, a character he romantically encounters.

The cocktail’s popularity surged following its depiction in the 2006 film adaptation starring Daniel Craig and Eva Green.

Reports suggest Timberlake was visibly intoxicated at the American Hotel, allegedly consuming drinks from other patrons' tables. Witnesses claimed he muttered, “This is going to ruin the tour”, before being arrested after the cop cuffed him, who “was so young that he didn’t even know” Timberlake.

Currently, on a world tour, Timberlake faces legal consequences from the incident, including a not-guilty plea to the DUI charge. It may lead to penalties such as fines and license suspension rather than jail time if convicted.

ALSO READ| Justin Timberlake's DWI mugshot shows ‘glassy’ and ‘bloodshot’ eyes

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test. Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane,” Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr. told Us Weekly.