Justin Timberlake's DWI mugshot shows ‘glassy’ and ‘bloodshot’ eyes

Justin Timberlake reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test and was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, NY, last Tuesday. Justin Timberlake is shown in this police booking photo after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, in this handout picture, released on June 18, 2024. SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT/Handout via REUTERS.(via REUTERS)

The pop star’s mugshot has been released following his arrest early Tuesday morning.

In the mugshot, the Friends with Benefits star can be seen with “glassy” and “bloodshot” eyes, as described in the police complaint.

The arrest occurred after Timberlake spent an evening drinking with friends at the American Hotel. Police were already stationed outside the venue where Timberlake and his group were dining. After he left the hotel a little after midnight, officers quickly pulled him over for a traffic violation.

Timberlake had reportedly run a stop sign and was observed swerving.

“His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,’” one insider told Page Six. The father of two “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests” and refused to take a breathalyzer.

The cop was so ‘young’ that he didn't even recognize Justin

The cop who pulled over Timberlake was reportedly so “young” that he did not even recognize the Grammy-winning singer. “He didn’t recognize him or his name,” the insider noted.

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour,’” another insider told the outlet.

Timberlake was then taken into custody and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two additional traffic violations: failing to stop at a stop sign and not staying in the proper lane. The pop star “was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady a foot.”

Just hours after his arrest, the Mirrors singer was seen leaving the police station, donning ablack baseball cap and sunglasses, along with a grey vintage T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

According to the criminal complaint, Timberlake exhibited several signs of intoxication during the traffic stop. He had “bloodshot” and “glassy” eyes and a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath.

However, following the detention, Timberlake claimed he had only consumed “one martini.”

Timberlake's lawyer, Eddie Burke Jr., said, “He was a gentleman. He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.”

The Selfish singer's next court date is scheduled for July 26.