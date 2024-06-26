Why did George Clooney's wife Amal skip Joe Biden's fundraiser? Reason revealed

Amal Clooney, the renowned human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney, was missing from President Joe Biden’s recent $28 million campaign fundraiser. Days after much speculations Radar.com has revealed that her decision came after Biden criticized her role in advocating for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Amal Clooney chose to skip Joe Biden's high-profile $28million fundraiser after clash over Benjamin Netanyahu.(Instagram)

Amal, 46, was conspicuously absent from the high-profile event held on June 15 in Los Angeles. The fundraiser, which aimed to bolster Biden's re-election campaign, featured a star-studded lineup including Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, and former President Barack Obama.

Why did Amal Clooney skip Joe Biden's fundraiser?

According to reports close to the Clooneys, Amal didn't attend the event to avoid an "awkward and uncomfortable situation" due to her recent involvement with the International Criminal Court (ICC). Last month, Amal recommended that the ICC issue a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest over alleged war crimes committed by Israel against Palestine in Gaza.

“George was scheduled to host the recent Biden fundraiser alongside longtime friends,” a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday. “While Amal usually would attend such an event with her husband, her recent part in the ICC's decisions would have made for an awkward and uncomfortable situation.”

Despite Amal’s absence, George Clooney honoured his commitment and attended the fundraiser alone. “George has always been a person who honors his commitments,” the insider told the publication. “So, he did his part and attended the event, going it alone.”

Amal's face-off with Biden government over Israel

Amal first faced backlash in May when it was revealed that she was behind the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against Netanyahu. "I support the historic step that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine,” she said following the ICC’s announcement.

The controversy escalated when Amal’s Hollywood husband reportedly contacted the White House after the GOP-led House of Representatives threatened to sanction the ICC if it prosecuted Netanyahu. This political tension seemingly contributed to Amal's decision to avoid the Biden fundraiser.

George Clooney's solo appearance at the event underscores the delicate balance the couple must maintain between their professional commitments and personal convictions. As the political landscape continues to shift, all eyes remain on the Clooneys and their next moves.