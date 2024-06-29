Colorado concert venue workers claim UFO sighting: Black metallic disk seen in sky

Various reports of UFO sightings are claimed now and then in the United States. Earlier this month, workers at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre reported seeing a “strange object”, likely a UFO in the Colorado sky, according to the National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC). The agency is trusted by law enforcement, military, pilots and civilians to report sights of UFO or UAP. The UFO sight in Colorado was just above the concert venue where the employees were working at night. Employees at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado claimed sights of UFO in the night sky.

Detailed encounter of UFO in Colorado

The report from the centre stated that the sight of UFO was spotted on June 5 in the night sky at 01:00 am when the employees at Morrison, Colorado witnessed something in the sky above. As reported by USA Today, the workers described the object as a dark metallic ship that appeared in the north of the amphitheatre.

An observer of the incident in the report said, “One of our coworkers suddenly said to us, 'Hey, what is that over there? It looks like a spaceship.' We all turned to look in the direction he was pointing and sure enough, there was a UFO hovering.” Disbelief in what they were saying the worker continued, “We all kept asking each other, 'Are you seeing this too?'"

The object hovered in the air for about 30 seconds before heading in the east direction after which disappeared into thin air when it had their full attention. The size of the object, as described, was as large as a three-storeyed office building and it flew at a speed of 5-10 mph.

The report further stated, “Then it started fading away until it was invisible. It didn't shoot off into the distance. It simply dissolved into the ether. We all watched it vanish.”

Previous encounters with UFO

This is not a fresh account of UFO sightings in the States, such claims have been made earlier as well. Colorado has a count of 3,320 UFO sightings as reported by the centre. The most common type of reports of these sightings include visions of orbs or lights.

However, the centre does not get too excited about these encounters as many objects are in the sky and can be mistaken for a UFO said Peter Davenport, director of the non-profit centre to USA Today. He said that the most trustable information of these sightings comes from pilots as they are "pretty good sources of accurate information when they see something they can't identify or explain," he said.