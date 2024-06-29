Princess Anne back home from hospital after head injuries, won't return to royal duties for ‘foreseeable future’

Princess Anne has finally returned home after spending five days in the hospital after sustaining head injuries. She was injured and suffered a concussion following a horse-related incident. Princess Anne returns home from hospital after head injuries (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

The 73-year-old returned home on Friday, June 28, and is expected to remain there for a further period of rest, according to New York Post. Her husband Sir Tim Laurence said after her return, “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

A report previously claimed that Anne suffered memory loss as a direct result of the incident, but it is believed to be temporary. She has cancelled all her official royal duties scheduled for this week, including a trip to Canada and a state visit.

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” Anne’s spokesperson said.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has claimed that Anne could stay away from royal duties for weeks, and that her absence will have a “big impact on her.”

‘What is known is that the princess will not be returning to royal duties’

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole told GB News that Anne "chose not to be pictured" as she left the hospital with her husband. She had been admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol following the accident.

"What is known is that the princess will not be returning to royal duties, which she is a very keen pursuer of such, for the foreseeable future,” Cole said.

"She was supposed to be going to Canada this weekend. This week she was supposed to have been in Scotland, but obviously she's not going to do any of that until the doctors sign her off and say that she's back fit and ready to discharge her duties,” he added.