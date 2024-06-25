 Princess Anne suffers memory loss as result of head injuries: report | World News - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Princess Anne suffers memory loss as result of head injuries: report

BySumanti Sen
Jun 25, 2024 10:48 PM IST

Reports have claimed that Princess Anne, who sustained head injuries after a horse-related incident over the weekend, has suffered memory loss.

Reports have claimed that Princess Anne, who sustained head injuries after a horse-related incident over the weekend, has suffered memory loss. On Monday, June 24, Anne spent a second night in the hospital. Doctors reportedly performed tests on her after she suffered a concussion.

Princess Anne suffers memory loss as result of head injuries (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Princess Anne suffers memory loss as result of head injuries (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

According to the Telegraph, her memory loss is a direct result of the incident. However, it is believed to be temporary.

Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband, was leaving the hospital when he was asked about his wife’s health. “She’s fine. Slow but sure,” he told reporters, as seen in a video that surfaced on X. Laurence reportedly also brought his wife some snacks from home.

Princess Anne reportedly cancels all royal duties scheduled for this week

Anne is King Charles’ only sister. It was reported that she was injured by a horse while taking a walk on the grounds of her Gatcombe Park estate Sunday evening, June 23. At the time of the incident, Laurence, Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips, were on the estate.

Anne is said to have cancelled all her official duties for now, at least those that were scheduled for this week, including a state visit, and a trip to Canada. “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” her spokesperson said, according to New York Post.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Anne would stay in hospital for "the rest of the week" as she recovers from the injury. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Anne "remains in Southmead Hospital as a precautionary measure for observation" and is expected to "make a full and swift recovery.” It was reported that Charles and the royal family have been "informed" of Anne’s condition.

News / World News / Princess Anne suffers memory loss as result of head injuries: report
Live Score
Follow Us On