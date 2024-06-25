 King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes have ‘increased the bond between’ Prince William and King | World News - Hindustan Times
King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes have ‘increased the bond between’ Prince William and King

BySumanti Sen
Jun 25, 2024 03:03 AM IST

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes have strengthened the bond between Prince William and his father, according to a friend of the royals.

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes have strengthened the bond between Prince William and his father, according to a friend of the royals. Both the princess and the king are battling cancer. While Charles has returned to his royal duties, Kate still hasn’t. However, she was seen during Trooping the Colour in her first appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes have ‘increased the bond between’ Prince William and his dad (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes have ‘increased the bond between’ Prince William and his dad (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A friend of the royals has now claimed that over the last six months, Charles and William have grown closer. “They don't talk about the past and Charles feels lucky that the two of them can talk about 'the job’,” the friend told the Mail. "The illnesses have increased the bond between them, but there is also greater tolerance between the two men."

Is Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship getting any better?

There seems to be no signs that William’s relationship with Prince Harry may be mending. A source said of the relationship between the two brothers, "Whatever might happen in the future, the trust that was implicit in his relationship with Harry is gone for good.”

The source added, "Even if it is possible that some kind of ­managed reconciliation could be achieved, it will be never anything more than superficial."

Earlier, a royal expert pointed out that William’s Father’s Day photo shows that his feud with Harry is worse than ever. The Prince of Wales shared an old photo of himself and King Charles from when he was a little boy, captioning it, “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W”.

The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers said on the British talk show Lorraine that it was notable how William chose to post a photo of him and his father alone, excluding Harry. Myers claimed that this was a hint that the feud between the two brothers is no better at present.

News / World News
