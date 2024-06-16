Prince William wishes ‘Happy Father’s Day, Pa’ to King Charles with throwback picture

Father's Day is a celebration honouring fathers and father figures, and people observe it worldwide. Traditionally celebrated on the third Sunday of June, it is a day to appreciate their contributions to our lives. Expectedly, social media is flooded with posts of people celebrating their special day and sharing emotional posts for their fathers or people who fulfil that place in their lives. Prince William, too, joined in with a wish shared from the official Instagram handle of The Prince and Princess of Wales. This throwback picture shows Prince William with King Charles. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Captioned “Happy Father’s Day, Pa,” the post also has a throwback picture of King Charles. The share is signed off with just the letter “W.” In the picture, Prince Willian is seen wearing a dungaree and striped shirt, while the future monarch is seen in a double-breasted suit jacket. The photo was reportedly captured before Prince Harry’s birth. The photo shows King Charles looking at his smiling son with a football kept between them.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being posted a little less than an hour ago, the share has accumulated more than 86,000 likes. The share has also collected tons of comments from people. A few reacted to the share using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Aww, such a lovely picture. Happy Father's Day to His Majesty and to you too, Your Royal Highness! You are such a wonderful, loving dad and it's always beautiful to see you with your kids! You were born for this role too and I hope you will have the most special day,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Aww thank you William for being supportive of your father. Being King is a mission given by God, and leaving it is just not an option for him or yourself, so it's good to see unity between you both,” joined another.

“A beautiful Father’s Day greeting from Prince William,” expressed a third.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is the eldest son of His Majesty The King and Diana, Princess of Wales. He married Kate Middleton, referred to as The Princess of Wales, Catherine. He is the father of three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. He is also the heir to the throne.

