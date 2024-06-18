Prince William's Father's Day post hints feud with Prince Harry shows no sign of healing, royal expert says

A royal expert have pointed out that Prince William’s Father’s Day photo shows that his feud with Prince Harry is worse than ever. William shared an old photo of himself and King Charles from when he was a little boy. “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W,” he captioned the post. Prince William's Father's Day post hints feud with Prince Harry shows no sign of healing (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers said on the British talk show Lorraine that something was very odd about the photo. As Myers and Lorraine Kelly discussed the photo, Myers pointed out that it was notable how William chose to post a snap of him and his father alone, excluding Harry. The feud between the two brothers is no better at present, the photo hinted, according to Myers.

Other royal family Father’s Day posts

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and William’s children – George, Charlotte and Louis – also made their online debut. A photo showed the three children and William looking out over the beach. The snap, captured by Kate, was captioned, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day. G, C and L”.

Body language expert Judi James examined the photo and said that it was a special "intimate and loving moment" between the family. "This is such a touching and telling Enid Blyton-style childhood pose from Kate and William to celebrate their view of fatherhood. The choice of setting suggests calm isolation and by looking out to sea they project a message of looking into their future, enjoyed as a casual and non-royal-looking family group. Photographed from the back view, they avoid actually communicating with the camera. It suggests this is an intimate and loving moment caught rather than a 'show pony' one posed to please the viewer,” James reportedly said.

The royal family's X account also posted a footage of Charles and his late father, Prince Philip, captioning it, “Wishing all Dads, and those who may be missing their parents today, a relaxing Father's Day.”