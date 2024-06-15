King Charles III is ‘delighted’ to see Kate Middleton in Trooping the Colour

King Charles III has expressed he is “delighted” that Kate Middleton will be attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony with the royal family amidst the “cancer battle”. Kate Middleton ‘in a very different position’ to King Charles as she battles cancer (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

Kate had a discussion with the monarch about her plans to participate in the annual birthday parade for Charles on Saturday, June 15.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” Kate shared for the first time she has spoken publicly since announcing her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment on March 22.

ALSO READ| Prince William's adorable reaction to Kate Middleton's return for Trooping the Colour

Kate's cancer treatment ‘will be for a few more months’

The Prince of Wales said her treatment was “ongoing” and “will be for a few more months.”

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she noted.

“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Accompanying her message was a photo taken by Matt Porteous on the grounds of the Windsor estate.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton's much-awaited Wimbledon attendance update released amid cancer battle

The Trooping the Colour on June 15 will see members of the royal family gathering as the Household Division of the British Army celebrates King Charles' official birthday with a grand procession through London. It has been confirmed that King Charles, 75, will participate differently due to his own cancer treatment, conducting his review from a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla. Last year, he appeared on horseback during his Trooping the Colour as monarch.