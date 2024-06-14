Kate Middleton's much-awaited Wimbledon attendance update released amid cancer battle

While Royals fans are eagerly awaiting the comeback of Kate Middleton, Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club, provided an update on whether the Princess of Wales will attend Wimbledon this year. Kate Middleton is a vision in green midi dress with Prince William at Wimbledon(Instagram/@the_mountbatten_windsors)

Kate is an avid supporter of tennis and she has even visited Wimbledon several times to enjoy her favourite sport.

It is still not clear if she will attend the grand event this season due to her ongoing cancer treatment for which she has taken a break from Royal duties.

Speaking to Daily Express, Jevans expressed concern towards Catherine's health, stating that they will not add any additional pressure on her recovery by speculating about her attendance at this year's Championships.

When asked who would hand over trophies to winners on July 13 and 14 in case of Kate's absence, she said, "And when it comes to the presentation ceremony, as in previous years, we will announce those that are going to be a part of that ceremony on the morning of the finals, so nothing has changed in that regard."

Her response comes as fans have started wondering about Kate's presence at Trooping the Colour this weekend.

Royal source says Kate's letter to Irish Guards ‘should not be over-analysed’

In her recent letter to the Irish Guards, Kate expressed hope to return to public role "very soon" but did not confirm if she will appear in the balcony this weekend.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace rejected to comment on if Kate's letter hinted to an impending return to public life.

According to a Palace insider who is close to the Princess, nothing has changed so far as the Princess is receiving treatment and still needs privacy. The source added that an update will be provided "when one" becomes available.

Another source urged Kate's fans and supporters to not overanalyze the letter to the Irish Guards.

"I think it's a mistake to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions," the source told The Daily Beast.

"My understanding is that there is no timeframe for Catherine returning to public duties. I actually don’t think her note implies she is going to be charging down to their headquarters to inspect a parade next month."