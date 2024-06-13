Taylor Swift spotted in London with Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney and more

Taylor Swift stepped out with her celebrity friends in London amid the Eras Tour break. The 34-year-old singer hit the Notting Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday for dinner at the upscale restaurant Casa Cruz. The Cruel Summer hitmaker was joined by Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cara Delevingne, and Lena Dunham. Taylor Swift steps out in London with her celebrity friends

The Midnights singer's latest outing comes ahead of her Eras Tour show in Liverpool, where she is due to perform at Anfield Stadium on Thursday, June 13. With some leisure time on her hands, Swift ventured on the star-studded night out along with her close friends Danielle and Este Haim, and music legend Chrissie Hynde.

Swift donned a black corset top and black pants paired with an oversized grey blazer. She completed the stylish ensemble with burgundy pumps. The Shake It Off hitmaker accessorised the look with a black watch choker, which she first debuted at the Grammys in February. Swift topped it off with her signature red lipstick.

Fans react as Taylor Swift dons TTPD watch choker

Shortly after the pictures of the Karma singer from her London outing were shared online, fans were quick to notice that Swift chose to re-wear her TTPD watch choker. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “She is making a statmant with that clock.” Another said, “A clock? Midnight rain music video is coming omg.”

Meanwhile, several others speculate that Swift might be dropping easter eggs with her latest outfit as one fan wrote, “she’s planning something does she ever sleep.” Yet another said, “Last time we saw that necklace was ttpd announcement oh s**t.” One more fan said, “Dressed as the anthology??? Anthology on physical??? Please?????”