Indian fans meet Tom Cruise in London, ask him this Mission: Impossible question. Watch

Have you ever bumped into Tom Cruise during a London trip? Well, a few Indian fans got that chance recently when they spotted the Hollywood star at a London heliport. (Also Read – Mission Impossible to Tenet: Did you know these 5 action scenes were made without CGI?) An Indian fan meets Tom Cruise in London

Indian fans meet Tom Cruise

Aditya, an Indian Instagram user who goes by the handle @adi101010, took to his handle recently and shared a Reel in which he and his friends are seen meeting Tom Cruise at a London heliport and posing with him for pictures. Tom is wearing a grey T-shirt, a navy blue puffer jacket, blue denims, and white sneakers in the video. He sports a wide grin as he poses with the fans patiently, one by one. The fans can be heard conversing in Hindi as they ask each other to hurry while clicking pictures with Tom.

Tom answers an MI question

As Tom departs the heliport in his black luxury car, one of the fans ask him whether the helicopter he arrived in at the port is the same one that he used in his popular spy franchise, Mission: Impossible. Tom sweetly replies, “Different one,” before saying his goodbye to the fans.

Several Instagram users took to the comment section and shared their second-hand excitement. One of them wrote, “lucky (grin emoji) to meet my favourite Star (star emoji)," while another commented, “because I can't meet him with the desire I have to meet him I don't know how many years I've been waiting (disappointed emoji).”

Tom Cruise, 61, is an A-list Hollywood actor who began his film journey with Franco Zeffirelli's 1981 romantic film Endless Love. He broke through in Hollywood with his 1986 blockbuster action film Top Gun, helmed by Tony Scott. His portrayal of fighter jet pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell became iconic.

Tom went on to star in Berry Levinson's 1988 road dramedy Rain Man alongside Dustin Hoffman, Rob Reiner's 1992 legal drama A Few Good Men, and Cameron Crowe's 1996 sports dramedy Jerry Maguire. The same year, he starred in the first instalment of Mission: Impossible, directed by Brian De Palma. He went on to star in several Mission: Impossible films, including his next, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, slated to release in 2025.