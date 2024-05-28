 Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible faces delay after budget crosses ₹3,000 crore; touted to be the most expensive film | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible faces delay after budget crosses 3,000 crore; touted to be the most expensive film

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
May 28, 2024 02:13 PM IST

The eighth instalment of the film franchise led by Tom Cruise has been hit by another delay, all thanks to a malfunction with a ₹250 crore submarine.

Fans of the Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise will need to be a bit more patient with the highly anticipated eighth instalment facing yet another unexpected delay. This time, the setback occurred when around 250 crore submarine encountered a malfunction during filming. And it has added to the budget of the film as well. (Also read: Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two pushed to 2025 amid actors strike)

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8 was originally scheduled to release in summer of 2024.
Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8 was originally scheduled to release in summer of 2024.

According to Mirror UK, the gimbal, tasked with lowering the 120-foot submarine, jammed under its substantial weight, necessitating repairs and bringing production to a temporary halt.

Production hiccup

As per sources, the repairing has pushed back the filming schedule by several weeks, inflating the already staggering budget. As per the outlet, the budget is now approaching 3,324.88 crore ($400 million).

The insider revealed that the production team is frustrated, as each day of delay leads to additional costs. At the moment, repair is underway, and will take a few weeks.

“They’re not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day,” said a source.

The eight part was originally set for release this summer, but has been postponed by delays. Several reports suggest that it might be released in May 2025, but it is unclear how the most recent hiccup will impact the release plan of the film.

More about the delays

The eight part is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The 2023 film marked the return of Tom as protagonist Ethan Hunt. The untitled film has faced several delays since the filming started. The production was delayed by last year’s Hollywood writers’ strike in July 2023. The filming resumed in March this year.

The first part also experienced similar difficulties, with the budget reportedly ballooning to nearly $300 million. At that time, the budget went high because of the pandemic crisis. On the box office, the film under-performed as it was released immediately before Barbie and Oppenheimer.

About the film

In the film, Tom will be seen as Senior Field Agent Ethan Hunt. Part One was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and produced by Paramount Pictures.

It also starred Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg among others. This is also being directed by Christopher. This will be director Christopher’s fourth Mission: Impossible film since joining the franchise in 2015, which began in 1996 with the first film directed by Brian De Palma.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible faces delay after budget crosses 3,000 crore; touted to be the most expensive film
