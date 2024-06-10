Taylor Swift adds gloves to Eras Tour wardrobe for first time in Edinburgh, here's why

Taylor Swift debuted a small but significant addition to her Eras Tour wardrobe in Edinburgh, Scotland. During her second night at the sold-out Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, June 8, the 34-year-old donned chic black gloves during The Tortured Poets Department set. While some speculate that the Cruel Summer hitmaker was hinting at Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the accessory may have been added entirely for functional purposes. Taylor Swift added gloves to her Eras Tour wardrobe for first time

Taylor Swift dons chic black gloves during TTPD set

The Midnights singer paired the gloves with her custom white Vivienne Westwood gown that features the Fortnight lyric- “I love you, it’s running my life,” written all over it in cursive. Although the gloves accentuated her elegant ensemble, Swift may have primarily worn them to keep her hands warm in the chilly weather.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Swift made the outfit change a day after the first show in Edinburgh, where she was forced to halt the acoustic performance of Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve during the “Surprise Songs” segment. “Oh God! Hand cramp!” she told the audience, adding, “I’m so sorry, everyone. This has never happened before, but my hand is frozen. I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!”

Fans' theories on why Taylor Swift wore gloves during Eras Tour

While some fans devised theories on a potential album announcement, others expressed their concern for the singer, who struggled with the chilly weather. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Taylor is now wearing black gloves during the TTPD set tonight after her hand cramped from the cold yesterday (as someone who isn’t used to this weather even though it’s warm for locals, same taylor, same.)”

Another fan wrote, “Tbh, this is quite bizarre weather we’re having at the moment and it’s unusually cold for this time of year. Sorry you’re suffering but us Scots are feeling the chill too.” Another said, “Yeah fair, I'm Scottish and didn't think it was that cold until like midnight on the way home but I can see why people who aren't used to the weather would find it cold.”