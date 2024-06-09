Taylor Swift shocks fans with old track from Hannah Montana movie at Eras Tour in Edinburgh

Taylor Swift left her fans surprised during The Eras Tour show in Scotland with an unexpected old track. During the second night at the Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, Swift performed Crazier from the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie, starring Miley Cyrus. “You get extra points if you know this next song at all because it is really, really old,” the 34-year-old singer told the audience before the nostalgic performance. Taylor Swift performed an unexpected 2009 track during the Eras Tour show in Edinburg

Taylor Swift stuns fans with 2009 track Crazier in unexpected mashup

The Cruel Summer hitmaker performed two creative mashups of four songs from different albums, seamlessly blending different eras. Swift delivered a playful rendition of the songs The Bolter from her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department and Getaway Car from the 2017 album Reputation as part of the “Surprise Songs” segment.

However, the real spotlight was on the second mashup, which consisted of Crazier and All of the Girls You Loved Before, from her 2023 EP, The More Lover Chapter. As fans echoed the lyrics and cheered on the Midnights singer, Swift exclaimed, “Oh my God, you’re so unbelievable” before singing the bridge of the song from Cyrus' film.

For the unexpected performance, Swift donned an orange flowy dress paired with strappy silver-heeled shoes. The ensemble is one of her newest additions to the blockbuster Eras Tour. While she performed the first mashup on her signature brown acoustic guitar, Swift opted for her grand piano, covered in hand-painted flowers, for the second.

Fans were left amazed by Swift's unpredictability when it comes to the surprise songs as they flocked to social media to share their reactions. One fan commented on the video of her performance shared on X, formerly Twitter, “I have waited my entire life to hear her play crazier live….I’m devastated right now.” The clip quickly went viral as it amassed one million views on the platform.