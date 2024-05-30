 Taylor Swift's sweet gesture at Eras Tour show in Madrid leaves fans amazed - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taylor Swift's sweet gesture at Eras Tour show in Madrid leaves fans amazed

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 30, 2024 09:55 PM IST

Taylor Swift won the hearts of her fans during The Eras Tour show in Madrid, Spain, with a sweet gesture

As The Eras Tour sweeps across Europe, Taylor Swift continues to dominate the music industry with back-to-back sold-out shows. The 34-year-old singer revamped the entire setlist and introduced new outfits for various eras. However, Swift is not all about business. The Cruel Summer hitmaker is known for being considerate to her loyal fans. During the recent Eras Tour show in Madrid, Spain, she won the hearts of her fans by speaking Spanish.

Taylor Swift leaves fans amazed with a sweet gesture at The Eras Tour show in Madrid, Spain
Taylor Swift leaves fans amazed with a sweet gesture at The Eras Tour show in Madrid, Spain

Taylor Swift's sweet gesture wins the hearts of fans

During the opening night of her record-breaking Eras Tour show in Spain, the Midnights singer addressed the crowd in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spanish. “Bienvenido a la Eras Tour,” Swift said, which roughly translates to “Welcome to the Eras Tour” in English. However, this is not the first time that the singer publicly spoke in a different language.

Earlier this month, as she kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris, Swift spoke a few words in French, including “enchanté” and “c’est magnifique.” During The Eras Tour show in Mexico last year, Swift left the crowd buzzing with excitement as she said, “Ciudad de Mexico, Bienvenidos al Eras Tour!”

Although the Cardigan singer only speaks a few words in different languages, her fans appreciate that she puts in the effort to make her overseas fans feel welcome. Swift has previously admitted in several interviews that she tries to learn a few common words or phrases of the countries she goes on tours to.

As the video of Swift speaking Spanish quickly went viral on TikTok, fans flooded the comment section, praising the All Too Well singer. One fan wrote, “I love how she knows every language at the countries that she is performing at,” while another said, “Her Spanish is the cutest thing ever.” One more fan commented, “We need a Latin Era.”

Taylor Swift's sweet gesture at Eras Tour show in Madrid leaves fans amazed
