Taylor Swift fans tell her to stop wearing this Eras Tour outfit, say ‘it's literally shedding’

Taylor Swift resumed The Eras Tour earlier this month with a setlist shake-up and brand-new outfits. While the 34-year-old popstar introduced new outfits for each era, she left one out: Reputation. Swift has been unusually tight-lipped over the release of her sixth studio album's recorded version. By now, fans know that coincidence means nothing when it comes to the Cruel Summer hitmaker. However, a recent photo convinced fans that the Reputation set outfit has reached its breaking point. Swifties want Taylor Swift to stop wearing one particular Eras Tour outfit

Fans say Reputation outfit is ‘literally shedding’

For each era, Swift has a distinct style of outfits. Since 2023, the Blank Space singer has donned the iconic red and black one-legged snake bodysuit for the Reputation set. Despite the introduction of new attire for the 2024 leg of the tour, the outfit has remained a constant. Recently, a close-up photo taken at The Eras Tour show in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 24 depicted the seemingly weary state the bodysuit was in.

In the picture, where Swift is seen with her arms outstretched during the performance, the red sequins appear to have been missing. While most of the details are still intact, the outfit seems to be rough on one side. Since Swift has been wearing the same bodysuit for more than 90 shows now, fans are telling her to give it a break as it is “literally shedding.”

A fan account shared the picture on X, formerly Twitter, along with the message, “The rep outfit is BREAKING omg like it's literally shedding miss girl is overworked.” Swifties flooded social media with requests for the Midnights singer to “stop” wearing the bodysuit.

Another fan wrote, “It could break in half and she still wouldn’t give us a new outfit.” One more said, “or hear me out… its shedding because its getting ready for its new skin rep tv.” Yet another fan said, “Please give a break to this outfit. It has seen enough.”