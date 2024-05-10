Taylor Swift unveils new setlist for Eras Tour in Paris, adds TTPD tracks
Here are all the songs from Taylor Swift's new setlist for the European leg of her Eras Tour, including tracks from The Tortured Poets Department
After a two-month break, Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour on Thursday at La Défense Arena in Paris. As the relaunched tour follows the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift has made significant changes to the 3-hour-long setlist. After Sabrina Carpenter during Sydney and Singapore shows, Paramore has now joined Swift as the opening act for the European leg of the tour.
Lover
The 34-year-old pop icon kicked off the show with the Lover set, which included the songs- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer, The Man, You Need to Calm Down, and Lover. Previously, this set also included The Archer, which appears to have now been removed from the setlist.
Fearless
Lover was followed by Fearless, which included the same setlist per usual consisting of the songs- Fearless, You Belong With Me, and Love Story.
Red
In a surprising turn of events, Swift took on the Red era next as opposed to it being the fifth set in the previous shows. It included the songs- 22, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, and All Too Well (10-minute version).
Speak Now
The Speak Now set was another surprise change of order and included one song- Enchanted. Swift removed the fan-favourite Long Live from the set.
Reputation
After a dreamy performance of Enchanted, the Reputation era began with the songs- Ready For It?, Delicate, Don't Blame Me, and Look What You Made Me Do.
Folkmore
Fans were in for another surprise as a new set, Folkmore made its debut. It is a mashup of what Swift calls the two sister albums- Folklore and Evermore. The songs included in this segment were Cardigan, Betty, Champagne Problems, August, Illicit Affairs, My Tears Ricochet, Marjorie, and Willow.
Swift removed four songs from the Evermore and Folklore setlist. The songs that failed to make the cut for this segment were 'Tis the Damn Season, Tolerate It, The 1, and The Last Great American Dynasty.
1989
Swift began her 1989 setlist with Style, followed by Blank Space, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, and Bad Blood. No cuts were made in this set.
The Tortured Poets Department
The brand-new set featured tracks from Swift's recently released album TTPD. The tracks that she performed during the show were But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
The secret set
Swift then performed the secret set, which included the songs, loml from TTPD, and Paris, a bonus song from her Midnights album.
Midnights
For the final segment, Swift performed the Midnights set, which included the songs Lavender Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante S**t, Bejeweled, Mastermind, and Karma.
