David Beckham gives honest opinion on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

David Beckham weighs in on Swift-Kelce relationship

During his Wednesday appearance on the late-night show, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Beckham, “Do you ever talk to, like, Travis Kelce and say, ‘Hey, man, here’s what you have to expect’?” To this, the ex-footballer said that the Super Bowl LVIII champ “can handle it just fine.” “We know Taylor can definitely handle it,” Beckham added.

In December last year, the Cruel Summer hitmaker spoke about dealing with constant media coverage of her relationship with Kelce in her Time Magazine's Person of the Year interview. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” Swift said at the time.

Earlier this year, Kelce revealed how he and the Midnights singer ignore the “outside noise” when it comes to their relationship. “The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said ahead of the AFC championship in January, per Page Six.

Beckham further reflected on his own struggles during the early years of his relationship with Victoria. He shared a sweet experience that helped him get closure with tabloids and paparazzi over the years. “Recently, we were in a pub in London, and I came out and on the windscreen on my car was a note, no name on it, just, ‘We’re so sorry for the way we treated you.' “I liked that,” the Inter Miami CF president told Kimmel.