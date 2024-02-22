Blake Lively wore what to Super Bowl? Fans left surprised they missed it

Blake Lively attended the Super Bowl LVIII alongside Taylor Swift and Ice Spice. For the biggest NFL event, the 36-year-old actress donned an outfit that appeared normal until she revealed the truth behind it. Taking to social media on February 20, the Gossip Girl star disclosed the reality behind her red Adidas tracksuit that she paired with a white crop top. Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Actress Blake Ellender Lively looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Blake Lively reveals she wore ‘pants that were shoes’ at Super Bowl

The Simple Favour star made the shocking revelation to her fans on Instagram on Tuesday that she wore “pants that were shoes” to the Super Bowl. She also confessed how the outing marked the first time that she stepped out without her kids.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue,” she wrote in the caption of her post, in which she shared a carousel of images from the star-studded sports event. One of the major highlights of her trendy ensemble was the set of jewels she wore.

In her Instagram post, she even joked about her jewellery, bracelets in particular. “I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride,” she added.

“And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like,” she concluded in the hilarious post. The set of images she shared included multiple selfies of herself from the same day. In one of the pictures, Lively's hand adorned with several bracelets can be seen.

Fans left stunned over Blake Lively's Super Bowl outfit

Upon Lively's confession, fans flooded the comment section, revealing how shocked they were. One fan commented, “THOSE PANTS WERE SHOE?!?!” Another fan said, “Omg so if your feet start to hurt you have to take off your pants?!” Yet another said, “I had no idea what you meant with the pant shoes I just thought bc adidas then I really zoomed in omg.”