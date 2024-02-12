Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift shares sweet moments with Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively

Several celebrities are attending the Super Bowl LVIII, being held for the first time at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The list of stars attending the game is topped by Taylor Swift, who travelled to Vegas from Tokyo, Japan. It is not a surprise as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is facing off on the field. Taylow Swift shared adorable moments with Lana Del Rey (R) and Blake Lively (L) (@TheSwiftSociety/X)

At the stadium, Swift and fellow Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey shared a sweet, friendly moment. The Snow On The Beach collaborator was seen walking up to the stadium seats, donning a leather jacket and dark jeans. The two shared a moment, briefly holding hands.

Swift was also seen sharing a moment with Blake Lively, who wore Adidas red track pants with a white tank and a matching red jacket. Swift was caught on video swaying to Post Malone's acoustic version of America the Beautiful with her arms wrapped around Lively.

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2024

Swift arrived at the stadium with her mother Andrea Swift. The singer walked with Lively, who attended a Chiefs game with her in the past. She also brought Ice Spice, Karma collaborator. Swift and Ice Spice were spotted togetherat the Grammys last week. Ashley Avignone, Swift’s close friends, was also in attendance, and so were her father Scott Swift, and brother Austin Swift.

Swift wore ablack corset style top and black jeans with rhinestone cutouts. She was also seen donninga gold "87" necklace and carrying a football-shaped purse with an "87" on it. She walked confidently with a red bomber jacket over her shoulder.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, February 11, it will be the very first time in 20 years that a team has won back-to-back Super Bowls. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points last year.