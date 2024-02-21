Two adults charged with murder for Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City

Two men have been charged with murder for the shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, which killed one woman and injured many others. The suspects who were charged have been identified as Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, who were both shot and wounded during the incident. Meanwhile, two teenagers were charged with gun and resisting arrest violations last week. A person views a memorial dedicated to the victims of last week's mass shooting in front of Union Station, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)

Miller and Mays have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker of Jackson County said at a press conference, according to BBC. It is believed Miller is the one who shot Lisa Lopez Galvan, 43, dead.

‘We seek to hold every shooter accountable’

"These are adults," Bakers said, to clarify confusion about two teens who were previously arrested. "There are two juveniles that has been reported already pretty broadly by the news media. Those are being handled by a different office at this point in time."

Both men are now being held on a $1m bond. They were taken to a hospital after the incident, where they remain, being treated for their injuries.

Galvan's family, meanwhile, said they were thankful that the two suspects were arrested. "Though it does not bring back our beloved Lisa, it is comforting to know that the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and the KCPD made it a top priority to seek justice for Lisa, the other shooting victims, those who had to witness this tragedy unfold and the Kansas City community," they said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and more charges may follow, Baker said. "We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day - every single one," she said. "So while we're not there yet on every single individual, we're going to get there."