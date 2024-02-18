All 12 children injured during Super Bowl parade shooting discharged from hospital: Report

All 12 children who were injured when gunfire erupted at a Super Bowl parade in Kansas City have reportedly been discharged from the hospital. After the mass shooting, the kids were admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Overland Park, just south of Kansas City. Nine of them had suffered gunshot wounds. Law enforcement personnel clear the area around Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(AP)

A hospital spokeswoman told New York Post that they have all been sent home now. “We have great news to share — all patients have been discharged from Children’s Mercy,” she said.

The spokeswoman said she was grateful for the “support and grace” hospital staff received after the incident. One of the children who were wounded and treated was Samuel Arellano, 10. His family said it was a “miracle” that a bullet missed his lungs by centimetres.

Sisters Madison and Melia Reyes, 10 and 8, were also shot and wounded, and later treated at the hospital. Their mother’s cousin was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, and succumbed to her injuries during surgery at a local hospital.

Lopez-Galvan was in her 40s and lived with her husband and two children in Shawnee. According to New York Post, she worked as a disc jockey for community radio station KKFI and as the co-host of Tejano Tuesday, a show that focused on Hispanic music. The president and chief executive officer of the Guadalupe Centers, Beto Lopez, is her brother. Lopez-Galvan was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute. As many as 39 people were wounded. 23 of them had sustained gunshot wounds. As of Saturday, February 17, three victims were still being treated at University Health. Two teens are facing charges in connection to the shooting.

The Kansas City Chiefs team was hailed for its response to the shooting. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the players calmed down kids who were panicking after the attack. The NFL insider specifically mentioned Blaine Gabbert, Trey Smith, Austin Reiter and Chris Oladukun.