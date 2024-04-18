Why is all of a sudden Donald Trump attacking Jimmy Kimmel? Late-night host quips it has nothing to do with Al Pacino

Following a scathing critique from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday evening, former US President Donald Trump retaliated with his characteristic vitriol through his Truth Social post the very next morning. Donald Trump’s Truth Social rant targets Jimmy Kimmel this time(Getty Images via AFP)

This time, the former president aimed his ire at Kimmel for his hosting duties at this year's Academy Awards.

The former president frequently derided President Joe Biden's mental acuity, and seemed to confuse the comedian with Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino.

Trump's expletive-laden Kimmel rant

The Truth Social post read, “Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, ‘Picture of the Year’.”

Trump lambasted the late-night host for his alleged poor performance as Oscars host.

Trump took particular delight in recalling Kimmel's supposed fumble during the announcement of the Best Picture award, dubbing it a “CLASSIC CHOKE” and lamenting Kimmel as the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!”

“DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,” they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!” Trump scathed.

Why was Al Pacino dragged?

Actually, Al Pacino deviated from the Academy Awards by abruptly announcing the Best Picture winner, Oppenheimer, at this year's Oscars.

The Irishman star later revealed that the ceremony's producers had barged him from familiarizing himself with the list of nominees beforehand.

Kimmel swings back

In response to Trump's onslaught, Kimmel swung with his humour, tweeting, “In fairness to our former President, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino.”

Despite Trump's scathing critique, Kimmel's Oscars hosting received overwhelmingly positive reviews and garnered higher television ratings than any awards show in the past four years.

Kimmel's late-night show boasts a strong viewership in its demographic.

Trump's fixation on Kimmel's month-old performance likely stems from lingering animosity over the late-night host's decision to address their longstanding feud on the Oscars stage despite being advised against it.

During Tuesday night's show, Kimmel didn't shy away from poking fun at Trump's ongoing legal troubles, including his hush-money criminal trial, as well as the declining stock prices of Trump's media company.

“If you bought Trump stock two weeks ago—and shame on you if you did—you lost half your money,” Kimmel quipped. “But if you hold on just a little bit longer, you might be able to lose all of it.”