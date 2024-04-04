Jimmy Kimmel calls US ‘filthy & disgusting’ nation, says Japan’s loos are ‘cleaner’ than Jennifer Garner's teeth

After a recent family vacation to Japan, Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Late Night, made the startling admission that he now believes the United States is a "filthy and disgusting" nation. Jimmy Kimmel praised Japan for its high standards of hygiene and claimed that his 7-day trip to the Asian nation had fundamentally altered his perception of cleanliness in the United States.(X@ICU1010)

During his Tuesday "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, he stated that, albeit having room for development, he once thought that the US was "pretty buttoned-up".

But after visiting Japan, Kimmel said he has realised “that this place, this USA we're always chanting about, is a filthy and disgusting country.”

He further narrated his experience of using restrooms in Japan, stressing that "bathrooms in Tokyo and Kyoto are cleaner than our operating rooms here". Kimmel said he didn't see a single filthy bathroom in Japan.

Kimmel says Japanese thinks of Americans as ‘garbage’

Stressing that he was impressed by the loos at Japanese truck stops, Kimmel went on to say that they were "cleaner than Jennifer Garner's teeth".

"It's like the whole country is Disneyland, and we're living at Six Flags. I've been home 36 hours. I've never felt dirtier," he said.

Kimmel was also amazed by the Japanese custom of carrying one's own garbage.

Japan removed the cans from the country after terrorists used public trash cans in the Tokyo subway system during a 1995 sarin gas attack.

Calling Americans hogs as compared to the Japanese, he said: "I can't imagine what they must think of us. Oh! the garbage people. Yes, the Americans. Garbage. Yes."

Japan is famous worldwide for promoting cleanliness and hygiene. Japan toilets boasts of mechanized bidets, heated seats and pulse-monitoring sensors.

Following their win against Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Japanese team made headlines for cleaning their dressing rooms.

Netizens lambasts Kimmel, asks if Japan has immigration

Reacting to Kimmel's comment, several netizens hit out at the Late Night host questioning him over migrants influx in Russia and Japan.

“You know what Russia and Japan don’t have?! Immigration,” one X user asked.

“Japan has a very strict immigration system. 99% of the country is Japanese. Maybe diversity isn’t our strength,” another added.

A third chimed in, "Get rid of the illegals and the felons for starters you trash bag. Stop voting Democrats, these are their politics.

According to US border agents, over 1.1 million individuals entered the country illegally from April 2022 to March 2023. It was sharp increase as compared to the previous years, when the annual number of individuals entering the country unlawfully was fewer than 300,000.