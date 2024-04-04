Japan introduces e-Visa for Indian tourists: From eligibility criteria to application process, here's a complete guide

Indian passport holders no longer need to carry a physical visa sticker to travel to Japan. From April 1, Japan began issuing eVisas to Indian travellers. The much-awaited Japan e-Visa programme allows anyone to apply for a visa electronically through Japan Visa Application Centres operated by VFS Global. This programme allows visitors to enter Japan for up to 90 days for tourism purposes. Indian passport holders can now travel to Japan with an eVisa instead of a physical visa sticker. (Pixabay)

Under the revised system, applicants must still submit their applications to the Visa Application Centres overseen by VFS Global, which is the same process as before. However, one notable change is in the way visas are issued. Instead of receiving traditional visa stickers affixed to their passports, successful applicants will now receive electronic visas. (Also read: Travelling to the USA for baseball game? Check these 5 best hotels near major league stadiums that can save your money )

The e-Visa process requires travellers to present a 'visa issuance notice' on their mobile device upon arrival at the airport. It's important to note that internet access is required for this process. Any format other than a digital visa issuance notice, including PDFs, photos, screenshots or printed copies, will not be considered valid.

What are the eligibility criteria

Citizens and residents of the following countries and regions are eligible: Brazil, Taiwan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, USA. Additionally, Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India are also included in the eligibility criteria. Residents of these countries or regions, with exceptions for those exempt from short-term visas, can apply for an eVisa through the Japan e-Visa website.

How to apply

Here's a step-by-step guide to the application process:

Step 1: To initiate the application process, individuals should access the official website of the Japan Visa Application Centre, managed by VFS Global, by visiting https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/jpn/.

Step 2: Choose the "Temporary Visitor Visa" option and review all visa requirements carefully. Download the application form, fill it out accurately, and print it. Ensure all fields are completed. Additionally, prepare photocopies of the required documents for the single-entry short-term tourism visa.

Step 3: Schedule an appointment to submit your application at the Visa Application Centre. Once booked, you'll receive a confirmation email for your appointment, which will include the letter of appointment.

Step 4: Submit your completed visa application form at the center during your appointment. Then, wait for an email notification informing you when your decision is ready for collection. You can track the progress of your visa application online using the reference number provided on your invoice or receipt. Approved applicants for the eVisa will receive an electronic visa instead of a physical visa sticker. However, travelers are required to show a "visa issuance notice" on their mobile devices upon arrival at the airport.

Step 5: At the airport check-in, display the "visa issuance notice" on your device. The travel agency will furnish a "Visa Issuance Notice" inclusive of a two-dimensional barcode. Scan the barcode using your device and input the required details to access the notice. Tap "Display" to view the electronic "visa issuance notice."

During the application process, individuals may be required to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the applicant's place of residence for an interview.