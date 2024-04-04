Total Solar Eclipse: US issues warning to pet owners; Here's why do animals freak out during cosmic event

Ahead of the total solar eclipse in 2024, US scientists have issued warning to the pet owners as they may display strange behaviours on April 8. According to the experts, pets may become confused during the eclipse that will extend from Maine to Texas. Total Solar Eclipse: The pet owners have been urged to keep their animals inside to avoid them becoming distressed due to large crowds of humans.(Getty Images)

The animals may think it is time to go to bed and show signs of anxiety such as clawing, howling and pacing, which are similar to their reactions to thunderstorms and fireworks.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pet owners are being advised to keep their animals indoors in order to prevent them from becoming frustrated by huge gathering of people.

Chris Barry, a veterinarian in Orrington, told WABI on Wednesday, "I am more worried about animals being outside and possibly getting anxious. More anxious being in a strange situation than not."

Also Read: 15 fascinating things to witness during the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse: Watch out for major dip in temperature

Domesticated and zoo animals may display anxious behaviors during solar eclipse

According to veterinary hospitals, pet owners are worried about whether their furry friends could get injured by looking at the Sun. They are strictly advised to avoid offering eclipse glasses to their four-legged companions.

However, it won't be a problem for them as cats and dogs usually have an aversion to bright lights. "The discomfort it causes them as they squint is sufficient to override any curiosity they may have to look directly into the sun," said Maybeck Animal Hospital in West Melbourne, Florida.

Austin Garner, Syracuse University biology professor, stated that research indicates both domesticated and zoo animals may display anxious behaviors during an eclipse. They may either become silent or start pacing.

Adam Hartstone-Rose, a biology professor at North Carolina State University, studied the behavior of animals in zoos during the 2017 total eclipse. He discovered that giraffes started galloping, something they typically do when they are being chased, and Galapagos tortoises began mating.

Also Read: Total Solar Eclipse: Delta offers 'path of totality' flights for up-close view, here's how much it will cost you

Here's how to help your pet during total solar eclipse

The experts say that the 24-hour biological clock that tells people and animals when it's time to wake up or go to bed may be disturbed in animals during the solar eclipse.

However, people are advised to stay calm during the eclipse as their pets often imitate their behavior. This may help them becoming less nervous, according to Dogster Magazine.

Meanwhile, NASA, with their citizen science initiative called Eclipse Soundscapes, hopes to learn more about how animals respond to a solar eclipse during the April 8 event.

Earlier, scientist have monitored behaviors of whales and dolphins during lunar and solar eclipses.

According to Fort Worth Zoo spokesperson Avery Elander, the zoo will remain open to the public on April 8. Additionally, the visitors are encouraged to submit their observations to Hartstone-Rose research team, reported The Gatesville Messenger.S

Brendan Wiley, the director of the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, stated that they want to keep a tight eye on the orangutan and elephant behavior.