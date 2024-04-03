Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Solar Eclipse on April 8 not visible in India; How to watch it online from anywhere

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: The First Solar Eclipse of 2024 will occur on April 8. It will be a Total Solar Eclipse. If you are in the path of Totality, you will be able to witness the rare celestial event. However, if you're nowhere near the path of the Solar Eclipse (like India, where you won't be able to see the Eclipse) or if clouds spoil your view, you can still catch the Total Solar Eclipse online. Scroll through to find out how to witness the Total Solar Eclipse online from anywhere. Total Solar Eclipse 2024: A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the Solar Eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at Totality. (REUTERS)

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: How to watch it online from anywhere?

People who cannot watch the first Solar Eclipse of 2024 on April 8 can experience it online from anywhere. NASA will stream the Total Solar Eclipse online and on NASA+, air on NASA TV, and the agency's website starting at 1 pm EDT (10:30 pm IST) for people from across the globe to witness it for free. The space agency will show telescope views of the Sun, and there will be appearances by scientists and space station astronauts. The telescope feed will incorporate views from multiple locations and will be switched based on the weather.

You can also watch it on the YouTube channel of Space.com, VideoFromSpace (Click here). The livestream coverage begins at 1 pm EDT.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What is Total Solar Eclipse?

Solar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. It happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that blocks the Sun's light. According to NASA, the time when the Moon, Sun and Earth are aligned is known as Eclipse season, which happens twice a year.

Meanwhile, a Total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People located in the centre of the Moon's shadow when it hits Earth will experience a Total Eclipse. During such a scenario, people can see the Sun's corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where will the Solar Eclipse be visible?

Millions who live along a narrow stretch from Mexico's Pacific coast to eastern Canada will witness the Solar Eclipse on April 8. The Total Solar Eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. According to NASA, it will be the last Total Solar Eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044. It will begin over the South Pacific Ocean.