Billionaire sends 1,200 employees, their families on all-expenses-paid Disneyland Tokyo trip

Kenneth C. Griffin, CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel LLC and founder of market maker Citadel Securities, sent 1,200 of his employees and their families to visit Walt Disney World Tokyo for a vacation. But why? According to reports, the three-day trip was to mark Citadel’s 30th anniversary and Citadel Securities’ 20th anniversary. Snapshot of Disneyland. (Unsplash)

According to Citadel spokesperson Yin Ai, Griffin also gave his employees expedited passes, which let them avoid waiting in line for major rides and other big attractions, including Big Thunder Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain at Disney World, reports New York Post.

The price range for a one-day pass to the Japanese Disney location ranges from $52.75 to $72.78. Griffin could have spent as much as $87,336 for a single day at the park, not including fast passes for 1,200 adults with tickets.

Griffin also invited Calvin Harris and Maroon 5 to perform privately for an official anniversary celebration party. Ai emphasised that "Ken paid for the entire anniversary events, travel, hotels, food, park tickets, entertainment and childcare” during the Tokyo celebrations.

As per The Messenger, the companies' recent celebration comes after a similar event in December last year, when Griffin took coworkers from the United States and Europe, along with their families, to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. About 10,000 people attended the weekend event, which included performances by DJ Diplo, Coldplay, and Carly Rae Jepson.

