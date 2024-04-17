Who are the 7 jurors to be seated for Donald Trump's hush-money trial?

Voir dire for the hush money trial of former US president Donald Trump has been set, and it is on track for the seven New Yorkers to sit as jurors. Donald Trump visited the bodega after spending a second day in court where he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.(Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The judge overseeing the criminal case projected that opening arguments would commence on Monday if the speed remained like that.

Lawyers from the prosecution and defense are supervising jury selection

The initial seven jurors, who will decide whether the former President falsified records to conceal a scandal with the porn star Stormy Daniels, were selected after the lunch break.

The political views of the jurors and whether they were biased towards the previous president were all closely monitored by lawyers.

Trump’s legal team examined the digital footprints of the jury and cross-examined them individually about their previous social media posts that could be deemed as biased against the former President.

The process of the trial raised the crucial question of objectiveness in a city where Trump is a huge public figure and where he is running for the presidency as the presumptive Republican nominee.

The selection of the jury, consisting of 12 members and likely six alternates, can be the provoking factor for the result of the test case.

Who are the 7 jurors?

Four men and three women were always selected to work, including an Irishman who was the foreman and an oncology nurse, as well as a Puerto Rican man with a dozen grandchildren, a Harlem middle-school teacher, the two lawyers, and a Joseph who had an office in Disney software engineering.

While they came from different walks of life, they all took an oath to be impartial jurors, trying to give Trump a fair trial.

Even though Manhattan leans towards Democracts and implicates a better chance for prosecutors, talks still about the president might not be over yet.

A single steadfast juror could deadlock the jury.

One potential juror, a young Black woman from Harlem with a family background in law enforcement, expressed admiration for the former President and called him “President Trump.”

“President Trump speaks his mind, and I’d rather that than someone who’s in office who you don’t know what they’re thinking,” she expressed.

Some potential jurors waved red flags for the former president. Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, sought the dismissal of several based on their online activity, with one excused for advocating against Trump. The women posted, “Get him out, and lock him up”.

During jury selection, Trump's gestures drew a rebuke from the judge, who raised his voice and said, “I won’t tolerate that” and added, “will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom.”

The 45th US President is charged with 34 felony counts, including directing hush money payments to the porn star, but has denied any wrongdoing.

While the defence claims the defendant withheld stories he deemed potentially harmful to affect the outcome of the 2016 election, the prosecutors suggest that the defendant faces four years in jail if he is convicted.