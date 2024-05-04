Did Charlie Puth respond to Taylor Swift's mention in TTPD with new single Hero? Here's what fans think

Has Charlie Puth finally responded to Taylor Swift's mention of him in the title track of her April 19 album The Tortured Poets Department? Fans deduced that Charlie hinted at Taylor in his new Instagram video, where he announced his new single Hero, which will be out on May 24. (Also read: Travis Kelce can't stop kissing Taylor Swift in steamy video from foundation gala date, Swifties have a meltdown. Watch) Taylor Swift namedropped Charlie Puth in a song in The Tortured Poets Department.

What Charlie said

In his latest Instagram reel, Charlie wrote in a few texts over a video of him debuting a portion of the single Hero. It read, “These last couple of weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you. This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So… I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are.”

In the caption, Charlie wrote: “Thank you…you know who you are.”

In the title track of The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor mentioned Charlie and the line became widely quoted by fans. “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” Swift sings in the track.

Fan reactions

Meanwhile, several fans reacted to Charlie's video and mentioned that he was alluding to Taylor. One wrote, “We did in fact declare Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.” Another said, “I hope Taylor brings him out on stage during the Eras tour at some point, would be iconic.” A comment also read, “As a Swiftie who has loved your music for years, I’m so glad this has happened for you lately!”

Taylor released her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. The album made "a gigantic debut at No. 1" on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Taylor took to her Instagram and thanked her fans in a new post. She is all set to resume her Eras Tour in Paris in May.