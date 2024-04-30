Travis Kelce can't stop kissing Taylor Swift in steamy video from foundation gala date, Swifties have a meltdown. Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed in the PDA as they stepped out for a romantic date for the fundraiser for Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies. Several videos the couple have now surfaced on X, including one in which Taylor smiled as Travis kissed her shoulder. (Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce channel 'prom sweethearts', packing PDA at Mahomes' Las Vegas event) Taylor Swift received a bunch of kisses on her shoulder from Travis Kelce.

Taylor and Travis charmed all at the Gala

In one video, both Taylor and Travis were seen standing near their seats, and as she looked to her left, Travis proceeded to kiss Taylor's shoulder. Taylor looked radiant in a green dress and kept her hair untied. Travis looked dapper in a black suit.

Sharing the video, one fan wrote, “They are so cute!!” Another said, “Not to be prosocial but I love seeing her happy!” A comment also read, “Travis Kelce you big lover boy!” A fan hilariously noted that Travis must have seen Taylor's short film All Too Well, and wrote: “Travis Kelce really watched this short film and TOOK NOTES.” In the video, the woman expresses her anger towards her boyfriend that he never acknowledges her in public, and ‘drops her hand’.

Meanwhile, during the evening, Travis was called on stage where he gave a speech and referred to Taylor as ‘my significant other.’ He said, “I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other and uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.” Another video showed that the pair held hands as they walked past guests to their table to join the Mahomes.

Taylor released her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. The album made "a gigantic debut at No. 1" on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Taylor took to her official X handle on Sunday and wrote, “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough (white heart emoji).”

Taylor will resume her Eras Tour in Paris in May.