Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce channel 'prom sweethearts', packing PDA at Mahomes' Las Vegas event

Hearts skipped a beat as pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL heartthrob Travis Kelce cosied up at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity event last night. The celebrity couple, whose summer fling has blossomed into a serious relationship, charmed attendees by channelling 'prom sweethearts' vibes. Swift and Kelce were seen displaying public displays of affection evoking nostalgia with their affectionate gestures, making it a night to remember for everyone. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands at Patrick Mahomes' charity galaPATRICK MAHOMES/15ANDMAHOMIES/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Las Vegas event

The Cruel Summer singer is making sure to spend every moment next to her beau before kicking off her next leg of the tour starting in May. Meanwhile, Kelce and Mahomes, who will soon return to their NFL commitments, are also making the most of their time together with their partners. 'They walked in holding hands and were affectionate all night,' an attendee told ET after the party.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Tech Billionaire Ankur Jain marries Ex-WWE star Erika Hammond in Egyptian splendour: Private Jets, Pyramids..

According to multiple sources who spoke to the Entertainment outlet, the couple were seen kissing "a ton" of times at the 15th Annual Mahomes Foundation Golf Classic on Saturday night and appeared to be in total bliss. Kelce was also spotted participating in golf activities over the weekend, as shown in a video shared by Patrick Mahomes on his social media, celebrating after a successful putt.

“The support is there for one another, Two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.” The source added.

Taylor-Travis light up the charity event

Channeling elegance, Taylor Swift, the Tortured Poet songstress, stunned in a flowing green gown. The Regina dress by Maria Lucia Hohan hugged her figure perfectly with its pleated design, exuding both sophistication and class. Kelce looked dapper in classic white shirt-black pants.

Also read: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret Sin City night with Mahomes couple; Why the 'Sad' vibes?

‘My significant other’

The moment that captured everyone's hearts was when Kelce referred to Swift as his significant other. The Kansas City chief player took the stage during the gala auction to announce that he and his "significant other" were offering four tickets to Swift's Eras Tour for bidding.

“I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other,” the NFL superstar was shown in a video addressing the crowd. “And uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” he added before concluding, “Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?”

ET spoke to Meghan Dunham an attendee at the event who said, "Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! It's very sweet and nothing but love between the two of the.” The guest who kept gushing over their relationship labelled them as "genuine and authentic."