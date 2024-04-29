 Taylor Swift's 9-year-old fan, who got her ‘22’ hat during concert, dies of cancer. Father shares heartbreaking post | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taylor Swift's 9-year-old fan, who got her ‘22’ hat during concert, dies of cancer. Father shares heartbreaking post

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 29, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Taylor Swift fan Scarlett Oliver was battling an incurable aggressive form of brain cancer. She attended the pop icon's concert in February.

A nine-year-old girl, who received pop icon Taylor Swift's iconic “22” hat during her Australia concert, has died after her battle with cancer.

Scarlett Oliver had met Taylor Swift in February at the pop icon's concert. (Instagram/natoliver22)
Scarlett Oliver had met Taylor Swift in February at the pop icon's concert. (Instagram/natoliver22)

Scarlett Oliver, who was battling an incurable aggressive form of brain cancer known as High Grade Glioma, died days before her 10th birthday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read| Taylor Swift ‘completely overwhelmed’ by 2.6M listeners on The Tortured Poets Department: Are you actually serious?

Oliver became an overnight sensation after receiving Swift's iconic “22 hat” and a hug from the popstar at the Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, in February.

Since the start of her Eras Tour in March 2023, Swift has been giving her black fedora – dubbed the “22 hat” – on stage to a lucky fan while performing the song 22.

“Good night baby. I love you”: Oliver’s dad shares moving post

The heartbreaking news of Oliver’s death was shared by her father, Paul, on Instagram, who expressed that “nothing will ever be the same again.” He described Oliver as his “angel” who was “strong, brave, and beautiful”.

He added, “Don’t forget me, and please find a way to let me know you are ok. Goodnight, baby. I love you.”

Paul concluded the post with the heartwrenching words: “It’s just not fair,” and added a broken heart emoji.

Also Read| Taylor Swift's mysterious rehearsal clip teases addition of TTPD for next Eras Tour; fans decode hint

On April 12, Paul shared an update on Oliver’s health. He mentioned that Oliver’s condition had been deteriorating for the past two weeks and added, “She recently had a feeding tube inserted to assist in weight gain as she has dropped to a little over 20kg and is bringing up anything that is going in.”

He further shared, “Last night after discharge from PCH she suffered a significant seizure and was rushed to hospital via ambulance. She has now stabilised but remains in hospital very unwell.”

The doctors conducted an MRI scan and informed Oliver’s parents that her ‘prognosis was dire’ and she just had a few weeks to live.

How did Oliver’s wish to meet Taylor Swift come true?

Natalie, Oliver’s stepmother, shared an Instagram post in February and revealed that the young girl was granted a ‘Wish’ from the Make a Wish Foundation. Since the girl’s wish was to meet Taylor Swift, the foundation told them that it wasn’t possible. So, the parents channelled the power of social media and made their daughter’s wish come true.

Natalie even shared a photo of Oliver holding a poster with the words: “Taylor, can I have the 22 hat, please?”

After Swift gave her hat to Oliver, the girl’s Instagram account shared a video of her wearing the hat with the caption, “Scarlett had recovered from the shock of meeting Taylor by this point. She’s on top of the world wearing her hat.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Taylor Swift's 9-year-old fan, who got her ‘22’ hat during concert, dies of cancer. Father shares heartbreaking post
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On