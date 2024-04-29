Taylor Swift's 9-year-old fan, who got her ‘22’ hat during concert, dies of cancer. Father shares heartbreaking post

A nine-year-old girl, who received pop icon Taylor Swift's iconic “22” hat during her Australia concert, has died after her battle with cancer. Scarlett Oliver had met Taylor Swift in February at the pop icon's concert. (Instagram/natoliver22)

Scarlett Oliver, who was battling an incurable aggressive form of brain cancer known as High Grade Glioma, died days before her 10th birthday.

Oliver became an overnight sensation after receiving Swift's iconic “22 hat” and a hug from the popstar at the Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, in February.

Since the start of her Eras Tour in March 2023, Swift has been giving her black fedora – dubbed the “22 hat” – on stage to a lucky fan while performing the song 22.

“Good night baby. I love you”: Oliver’s dad shares moving post

The heartbreaking news of Oliver’s death was shared by her father, Paul, on Instagram, who expressed that “nothing will ever be the same again.” He described Oliver as his “angel” who was “strong, brave, and beautiful”.

He added, “Don’t forget me, and please find a way to let me know you are ok. Goodnight, baby. I love you.”

Paul concluded the post with the heartwrenching words: “It’s just not fair,” and added a broken heart emoji.

On April 12, Paul shared an update on Oliver’s health. He mentioned that Oliver’s condition had been deteriorating for the past two weeks and added, “She recently had a feeding tube inserted to assist in weight gain as she has dropped to a little over 20kg and is bringing up anything that is going in.”

He further shared, “Last night after discharge from PCH she suffered a significant seizure and was rushed to hospital via ambulance. She has now stabilised but remains in hospital very unwell.”

The doctors conducted an MRI scan and informed Oliver’s parents that her ‘prognosis was dire’ and she just had a few weeks to live.

How did Oliver’s wish to meet Taylor Swift come true?

Natalie, Oliver’s stepmother, shared an Instagram post in February and revealed that the young girl was granted a ‘Wish’ from the Make a Wish Foundation. Since the girl’s wish was to meet Taylor Swift, the foundation told them that it wasn’t possible. So, the parents channelled the power of social media and made their daughter’s wish come true.

Natalie even shared a photo of Oliver holding a poster with the words: “Taylor, can I have the 22 hat, please?”

After Swift gave her hat to Oliver, the girl’s Instagram account shared a video of her wearing the hat with the caption, “Scarlett had recovered from the shock of meeting Taylor by this point. She’s on top of the world wearing her hat.”