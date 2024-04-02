Sabrina Carpenter makes her SKIMS debut in '90s-inspired lace lingerie

Sabrina Carpenter recently bid adieu to Eras Tour after opening back-to-back shows for Taylor Swift. Amid her break from live shows, the 24-year-old singer has made her debut as a SKIMS model. As the new face for Kim Kardashian's clothing line, the Nonsense hitmaker channelled the '90s diva look, wearing racy lace lingerie. Carpenter appeared in the latest underwear campaign for the upcoming Strech Lace and Fits Everybody spring collection, which is set to launch on April 3. Sabrina Carpenter in new SKIMS underwear campaign(SKIMS/ Instagram)

Sabrina Carpenter in '90s-inspired SKIMS underwear campaign

The dreamy campaign features the Feather singer flaunting her sensuous look in a '90s-themed bedroom. Carpenter showcased multiple looks for the SKIMS campaign, striking stunning poses for the nostalgic photoshoot. In one of the photos, the On My Way singer wore a cotton candy pink lace corset bra top with a matching pair of string-tied bikini bottoms. Her look was complete with sheer white lace knee-high stockings and dainty pink bows in her hair.

For the campaign, Carpenter kept her signature blonde hair in waves. For the pink outfit, she wore a matching set of cotton candy pink nails. In the pictures shared on the official SKIMS Instagram page, she struck various poses, lying on the floor as she appeared to be engaging in a controversial conversation. The Read Your Mind singer also wore a skimpy turquoise lace babydoll top and matching briefs. For both looks, she wore a silver heart heart locket.

Sabrina Carpenter's SKIMS debut leaves fans and boyfriend Barry Keoghan stunned

Along with Carpenter's fans, her boyfriend Barry Keoghan was also left stunned by the new SKIMS campaign, who wrote, “Barbie emoji.” Meanwhile, one fan commented on her Instagram post, “a real life barbie.” Another said, “SABRINA CARPENTER YOU ARE UNREAL … this shoot is everything are you joking ???? absolutely in love.”