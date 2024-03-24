Netizens demand Kim Kardashian take down ‘pathetic’ Kate Middelton post: ‘You owe our princess an apology’

After Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, Kim Kardashian is under tremendous pressure to apologise for an insensitive post about the princess. Kardashian posted snaps of herself earlier this week, captioning them, "On my way to go find Kate". Netizens have demanded that Kim Kardashian take down a ‘pathetic’ Kate Middelton post (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

Kate on Friday, March 22, revealed in a video post that he has been diagnosed with cancer. She had stayed away from the public eye for several days after an abdominal surgery she underwent, sparking rumours and conspiracy theories.

‘I hope you publicly apologize to the princess’

Many commented on Kardashian’s post now, demanding that she apologise. “I think an apology is needed !” one user commented. On user said, “You should probably take this down now,” while another wrote, “Can you please go find an apology instead??” “After the news of her having cancer has been revealed, you should really take this down. It’s extremely insensitive and you owe our princess an apology,” one user said.

“Well I guess you found her in the chemo ward Kim. Your caption is distasteful,” one user said, while another said, "I hope you publicly apologize to the princess of wales”. “Now she’s confirmed she has cancer, are you going to take this down? So distasteful,” one user said. Another wrote, “Pathetic insensitive post. My heart goes out to Kate Middleton. On another note I mean is Kim K still relevant? Just asking…”. One user wrote, “Really can not believe this post is still here!! Shows I don’t care attitude”.

Announcing her diagnosis, Kate said in a video, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she added.