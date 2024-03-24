Sabrina Carpenter bids adieu to Eras Tour and Taylor Swift; know these details about the Taybrina Era

Sabrina Carpenter bid an emotional farewell to her stint with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday. Sabrina has been present as an opening act on Taylor Swift's record-breaking world tour through the last few months. Take a look at her association with the singer over the years, aka the Taybrina Era. (Also read: Taylor Swift's tourmate, Sabrina Carpenter says goodbye to ‘Taybrina’ Eras tour with sweet memories) Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter perform White Horse together at Accor Stadium.(X )

All about Taybrina Era

Remember that Sabrina had first shared her enthusiasm over going for a Taylor Swift concert back in 2009? The official X account of The Eras Tour posted this adorable throwback with the caption, “Sabrina Carpenter really went from not being able to enter a karaoke contest to meet Taylor Swift in 2009 to performing with her live 15 years later.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She also presented Taylor with the VMA for Best Music Video and shared a hug on stage and Taylor even tapped Carpenter on the head to acknowledge their height difference. Later on February last year, she shared a photo with Taylor Swift at the Grammys after-party. In May, she attended one of Taylor's concerts in Philadelphia.

Dreams did come true when Sabrina took to her X account last year to share the news that she will be joining Taylor for the opening act in The Eras Tour. Taylor wrote, “Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" In response came a sweet post from Sabrina. “trying to process this but alas i shant CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA thank u @taylorswift13 u the 1 :’) this is the dreamiest dream come true,” she wrote in the post.

Sabrina at the Eras Tour

In August last year, Sabrina kicked off the opening act at the Eras Tour concert at Mexico. She played the adorable video of herself singing Picture to Burn from when she was a kid amid loud cheers from fans.

After attending the Kansas City Chiefs Game with many of Taylor's celebrity friends, Sabrina also visited the Sydney Zoo with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

There was a little hiccup midway when thunder and lightning threatened to dampen spirits of the Eras Tour concert in Sydney last month. Sabrina Carpenter didn't perform due to the weather delay. But later, Taylor made sure to bring Sabrina during her acoustic set performance so that they could sing together.

"My incredibly talented, wonderful, gorgeous, hilarious, genius opening act Sabrina Carpenter, she heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney. And I think it needs to be fixed, so I'm going to bring her out now, is that OK, Sydney?" she told the crowd amid loud cheers. Together, they performed a medley of White Horse and Coney Island.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.