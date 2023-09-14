Taylor Swift's $12,000 Diamond ring goes missing at the 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift had a night to remember at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday, where she took home nine Moon Person trophies and lost one very expensive ring. TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

The pop superstar, who dazzled in one of the best outfits of the night, accessorized her look with over $160,000 worth of jewelry, including a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels ring from Joseph Saidian & Sons that cost $12,000.

Taylor Swift's $12,000 Diamond ring reportedly lost

The ring seemed to have suffered some damage during the show, as Swift was spotted showing a missing diamond detail to a staff member while sitting in the audience.

A video clip that went viral on social media captured the moment when the ‘Midnights’ singer made a face of dismay and pointed to her left-hand index finger, where the ring was noticeably damaged or missing.

It is not known if the precious gem was ever found, but Swift did not have the ring on when she accepted the Video of the Year award at the end of the show, nor when she attended an afterparty later that night.

The 33-year-old performer is not the first celebrity to lose a piece of jewelry during a big awards show; in 2018, Ariana Grande’s $169,000 diamond choker fell off while she was performing at the Billboard Music Awards.

“This is the first time a piece has broken while a celebrity was wearing it,” the rep quoted to Page Six Style at the time, adding, “Luckily, the piece didn’t slide off the stage! It was found on the side of the stage in a far corner, to everyone’s relief.”

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Swift made history by clinching her fourth Video of the Year award, a record-breaking achievement.

Rema and Selena Gomez also made history by snagging the inaugural Afrobeats award for their chart-topping hit, ‘Calm Down.’

The ‘RED’ performer’s dominance continued as she secured the Song of the Year award for her track "Anti-Hero."

Nicki Minaj took home the Best Hip-Hop award for her sensational hit, ‘Super Freaky Girl.’

Shakira was honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award and wowed the audience with a captivating bilingual medley of her greatest hits spanning decades.