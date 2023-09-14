Kevin Costner's lawyers slam his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner for demanding $885K in legal fees

Kevin Costner's lawyers have slammed his estranged wife Christine Baumgarter for demanding a whopping $885K in legal fees. According to a report by Page Six, Christine's legal team has asked her to be ready to shell out the big amount as charges for arguing her case against the prenuptial agreement with Kevin. Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner(Shutterstock)

Kevin's attorney Laura Wasser has argued that the legal bill being asked by Christine's legal team is “nothing short of outrageous.” Wasser highlighted that the court had already deemed their prenuptial agreement enforceable.

Christine had filed for divorce on May 1 over irreconcilable differences with Kevin.. As per court documents, she listed April 11 as the date of their separation. The couple's marriage lasted for over 18 years during which they were blessed with three children namely two sons: 15-year-old Cayden and 14-year-old Hayes and a 12-year-old daughter Grace.

The couple have been embroiled in numerous legal disputes since the filing of their divorce. Kevin had faced a hard time in trying to evict Christine from his $145 million home in Santa Barbara, California. As per their prenup, Christine was supposed to vacate the home before completing 30 days since the date of filing of divorce but she had refused to leave. It was only after a court's ruling that she vacated the house.

As per reports, Christine is currently staying in a $40,000-a-month rental home in Montecito, California.

Earlier, in a major victory for Kevin in the legal case for child support amount, a Judge ordered him to pay $63,209 per month instead of the much bigger figure that Christine wanted to receive.

“My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine,” Kevin had argued in the court in Santa Barbara.

