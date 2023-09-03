Kevin Costner's estranged wife spent $18,000 per month on clothing, claims the ‘Yellowstone’ star's forensic accountant

Kevin Costner's forensic accountant Tracy Katz has alleged that his estranged wife Christine used to spend an average of $18,000 per month on designer clothing. Tracy has also alleged that Christine used to spend $3,000 per month on beauty products and treatments, as per a report by People magazine. Christine Baumgartner(left), Kevin Costner(Twitter)

According to the report, Tracy did a breakdown of the family's $240,000 monthly expenses and discovered the spending by Christine. Of the monthly expenses, $40,000 was spent on gifts and flowers and nearly $9,000 drawn out at ATMs. Tracy did the breakdown to arrive at the approximate amount spent on Kevin's children.

Meanwhile, on Friday, in a major relief for Kevin, court ordered him to pay Christine $63,209 per month in child support. It was a relief from the amount of $161,592 which Christine had requested the court to order him to shell out every month.

“My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine,” Kevin had said in the court in Santa Barbara.

According to court documents, Christine has listed April 11 as the date of separation from Kevin and filed for divorce on May 1, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair got married in September 2004. Their marriage lasted for over 18 years and they had three children together. They have two sons named Cayden and Hayes and a daughter Grace.

Earlier, Kevin had faced a hard time in pursuing Christine to vacate his $145 million home in Santa Barbara, California. It was only after a court order that Christine left the property.

