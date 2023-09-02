Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy date night at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance' world tour concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a date night at Beyonce's concert at SoFi Stadium in California on Friday. The royal couple watched the show from a private box. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance tour'(X(formerly Twitter)/@bluesbabysitter)

A photo of Harry and Meghan from the concert, went viral on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter). In the photo, Meghan is seen dressed in a silver coloured pencil skirt and white top. Standing beside her, Harry is seen wearing white trousers paired with a blazer over a gray shirt.

The friendship between Beyonce and Harry-Meghan goes back to 2019 when the royal couple had met the star singer and her husband Jay-Z, at the London premiere of the Hollywood adventure movie “The Lion King”.

ALSO READ| King Charles wished for a girl as second child and not Prince Harry, reveals Princess Diana's audio

About Beyonce's world tour

Beyonce is currently on her “Renaissance” world tour. In the European leg of her world tour, Beyonce performed at 21 concerts. Reportedly, one million tickets were sold for the shows which grossed $154.4 million in earnings. The shows recorded the biggest gross and attendance of any of Beyonce’s previous European legs.

Her ongoing Renaissance world tour was launched on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. After Europe, she has performed in Canada and the United States. The tour will conclude on September 27 in New Orleans.

Meghan-Harry's upcoming plans

Meanwhile, in the upcoming week, Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the 2023 Invictus Games which will be held between September 9 and 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The event is the brainchild of Prince Harry who founded it in 2014. The word “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.”

The sports event celebrates the contribution of war veterans. It provides them a platform to showcase their skills in a bid to have good mental health and raise the spirit of community life.