What was animated exchange of words between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion at 2023 MTV VMAs about ?

Fans have been wondering about the animated exchange of words between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion backstage at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards(VMAs). There are speculations that a fiery exchange of words took place between the two stars in the event on Tuesday night. A video of the same went viral on social media. Screengrab from the viral video involving Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion at 2023 MTV VMAs (X(formerly Twitter)/@BartierJames)

Amid the speculations, a source has cleared the air on the matter in a revelation to Variety. As per the source, what seems like a verbal fight in the viral video doing the rounds on social media, was acutally an amicable situation.

"He[Justin] said, ‘It's so nice to meet you,'" the eyewitness to the encounter told Variety.

And Megan said, "No, no this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper."

Meanwhile, Megan also shut down the rumours of her beef with Justin by releasing a TikTok video of them, interacting cheerfully and having a good time with each other.

“I just talk with my hands lol,” Megan captioned the clip, adding, “@justintimberlake love ya.”

In the viral video, Megan is seen getting her hair adjusted while Justin passes by with the NSYNC bandmates. In the video, Justin seems to say something which triggers Megan into replying back in an animated manner. She is seen waving her fingers around while uttering something and looking upset.

ALSO READ| Good Morning America's Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign

During the event, Megan and Cardi B performed their newly released single "Bongos." Meanwhile, Justin attended the ceremony as a presenter and gave the Best Pop video award to Taylor Swift. Justin's NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were also present during the event.

Superstars like Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski and Bebe Rexha attended the event.