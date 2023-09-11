Good Morning America's Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign

"Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts got married to her longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday. They have been together for almost two decades. Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign(Instagram/@robinrobertsgma)

Taking to Instagram, Roberts shared two pictures with Laign, from their wedding ceremony. She captioned it as, "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!".

The news of Roberts and Laign being married first got revealed when they shared a picture of their dog wearing a bow-tie. The picture was shared via the dog's Instagram account "lil_man_lukas" and the caption read: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!".

Earlier this year, during a broadcast on GMA, Roberts had revealed her plans of getting married to Laign. Her coworkers on the show had then celebrated through a bachelorette party for her.

Roberts and Laign love story

The pair first met in 2005 on a blind date which was planned by their friends. In 2013, Roberts revealed her sexual orientation in a Facebook post.

The partners have supported each other in thier times of turmoil and problems.In 2012, Roberts got diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome. While she overcame the health crisis, Laign stood by her.

In 2021, Liagn got diagnosed with breast cancer and Roberts supported her during the treatment and recovery process. Being a breast cancer survivor herself, Roberts used her own experience to help her partner.

“Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment!. We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time,” Roberts shared in an Instagram post in July 2022.

