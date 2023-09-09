Watch: Robin Thicke behaves inappropriately with fiancée while in an inebriated state

A video of drunk Robin Thicke behaving inappropriately with his fiancee April Love Geary near a bar, has gone viral on social media. Paparazzi clicked the couple when they were leaving The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California on Thursday night. Screengrab from the video(X(formerly Twitter)/@keiishaxo)

As per viral videos of the incident, after exiting the bar, Thicke tried to re-enter and nearly fell into a plant while in an inebriated state.

“Don’t let him go in there,” Geary requested to the security guard. Then she tried to talk sense into drunk Thicke by saying, “Your b**ch a** is so drunk.”

In a viral video of the incident, Geary is heard telling the person behind the camera to take pictures of Thicke who was grabbing her. She is heard shouting "F**king stop, Robin!", "Leave me alone!" while Thicke continues his misbehaviour. At one moment, Geary even warns him about people taking pictures of them. Eventually, both of them are seen entering a black SUV parked along the road.

Netizens called out Thicke's behaviour on social media platform “X”(formerly Twitter).

“Maybe he’s going deaf, maybe he’s going blind…,” commented one user.

“how embarrassing rehab you go buddy you got to drinking problem,” tweeted another person.

Thicke and Geary dated for four years before the musician proposed to her in December 2018. The couple share three children namely daughters Mia and Lola as well as son Luca. From his ex-wife Paula Patton, Thicke has a 13-year-old son named Julian.

