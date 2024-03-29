Beyonce had ‘Miley Cyrus put on that Hannah Montana wig’ for II Most Wanted; fans declare it ‘collab of the decade’

Miley Cyrus put on her cowboy hat, channelling her inner Hannah Montana from the 2009 Disney movie for her surprise Beyonce collab – no one can say otherwise. Beyonce's highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter, which is “not a Country album", but a ”Beyonce album" through and through released on Friday, March 29. Beyonce and Miley Cyrus' II Most Wanted is listed at the 16th spot on the Cowboy Carter tracklist.

The building buzz around the record had fans initially speculating ahead of the drop if a ‘Telephone Pt 2’ with Lady Gaga was in the works. However, that years-old pipedream was once more flushed down. The eventual Miley duet reveal got the fans dancing again, and has now been declared an “iconic classic.”

Seemingly inspired by the long-term relationship theme, II Most Wanted has Cyrus (31) and Beyonce (42) harmonising: “I'll be your shotgun rider 'till the day I die / Smoke out the window flyin’ down the 405/ I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy/ Anytime you like."

The Grammy-winning duo previously banded together in 2008 for a Cancer event. Taking to the stage, they joined Mary J Blie, Mariah Carey, Rihanna and Leona Lewis. Their ambitiously magical tune debuted atop Spotify Today's Top Hits playlist and climbed to the top on US iTunes. Presumably, the notable musical geniuses are on their way to recording many more feats with their groovy track.

Fans definitely agree with the notion. As Cyrus set aside her pop ensemble of Flowers for the latest project, the internet saw her beloved former Hannah Montana persona's reflection on the Cowboy Carter song. Clearly, Queen Bey and the Y2K Teen Queen weren't playing.

Fan reactions to Beyonce and Miley Cyrus' II Most Wanted collab on Cowboy Carter

One of the fan army representatives wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Beyoncé & Miley ATE on II MOST WANTED. Miley Cyrus put that Hannah Montana wig on in the studio. Imagine them singing it LIVE?"

The song earned the pair applause-worthy titles, like ‘Thelma and Louise.' Another listener wrote: “ Destiny Hope and Destiny Child on the same song is history,” referencing Cyrus' birth name and Beyonce's former girl group. Myriads of tweets banded in support of the collab, calling it the “highlight of the album.”

Awestruck listeners are rooting for Beyonce-Miley's Grammy performance down the line. While many are still reeling in from the majestic beauty of the track, others couldn't stop hyping Cyrus, proclaiming that her “voice is literally MADE for country music.”

Undoubtedly, their unprecedented collab has proudly shut down searing criticisms that started bubbling up when the announcement was laid out. In their own rights, both Beyonce and Cyrus have taken back the reins of Country music in this “Chef's kiss” twist of fate that has foregrounded history in the making. Amiably satisfied online crowds have already named it the “collab of the decade.”

As internet slang would approve, the Country queens “serve, ate and left no crumbs.”

Cowboy Carter is streaming on music platforms. It serves as the Beyhive leader's eighth studio album. Released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, the Rennaissance Part 2 of 3 is a dream project with several collaborators, including Post Malone. Queen Bey's album was reportedly inspired by an unwelcoming experience, as voiced in her introductory message on Instagram.

As the first Black woman to lead Billboard's Hot Country Songs with her pre-release track Texas Hold Em, the alleged claims trace back to the 2016 Country Music Association Awards performance with The Chicks, where fellow musicians slammed her with obtuse disapproval on foraying into the genre. Hitting back hard, Beyonce's latest offering sought blessings from country legends Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell, who are also featured on the album one way or another.